Covid-19 restrictions still impact traffic

Ryanair Holdings plc today (2 Sept) released August traffic statistics as follows: 2019 2020 Growth Ryanair Group 14.9m 7.0m -53% Rolling Annual 149.2m 88.9m (91% LF) -40% Ryanair operated approx. 60% of our normal August schedule with a 73% load factor. _________________________

Wizz Air reports August 2020 passengers down 41% to 2.3 million, with load factor down 25.4 points to 70.9%, ASKs down 19.0%, and RPKs down 39.7%.

02 Sep 2020