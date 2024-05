Air Tanzania’s Boeing 787 grounded 7 months in Malaysia due to Rolls-Royce engine issues

Air Tanzania’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner has been grounded in Malaysia for seven months due to maintenance issues related to Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 Package C engines.

Ladislaus Matindi, Director General of Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL), highlighted concerns over design flaws in Rolls-Royce engines, leading to increased inspection rates and maintenance costs. The corrosion-induced fatigue has resulted in cracks in turbine spools, posing significant risks.

Boeing reported resonant responses in the IPC spool, prompting EASA and FAA inspection mandates. Rolls-Royce announced additional inspections beyond the original scope.

Source: Aviation A2Z