Emirates Group announces record profit and generous bonus for all employees

The Emirates Group has unveiled a lucrative profit-sharing plan for its employees following a remarkable financial year ending March 31, 2024. With a record profit of AED 18.7 billion, the Group will distribute a 20-week bonus to its workforce, reflecting its outstanding performance.

The impressive profit was driven by significant increases in both revenue and cash balance levels, fuelled by the expansion of operations worldwide to meet robust customer demand. Emirates and dnata, integral parts of the Group, experienced substantial profit and revenue growth during the period.

This success marks a remarkable turnaround, with combined profits over the last two years surpassing losses incurred during the pandemic years. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, expressed confidence in the organisation’s future prospects, highlighting Emirates’ acquisition of 10 new A350 aircraft in the upcoming financial year to support network expansion.

Despite challenges such as oil prices, currency fluctuations, and socio-political changes, Sheikh Ahmed emphasised the Group’s resilience and ability to adapt swiftly to evolving circumstances. The announcement underscores the Emirates Group’s commitment to its workforce and its readiness to seize opportunities in the dynamic aviation landscape.