United Airlines celebrates 25 years of Brussels – New York/Newark service with expanded offerings

United Airlines commemorates the 25th anniversary of its direct route between Brussels Airport and New York/Newark, having transported nearly 3.5 million passengers and over 150,000 tonnes of cargo since its inception in May 1999.

The airline now operates daily year-round nonstop flights between Brussels and New York/Newark, with an additional summer seasonal service doubling the frequency during peak months. This expansion underscores United’s position as the airline offering the most flights from Brussels to North America. The increased connectivity aims to facilitate both business and leisure travel between Belgium and the United States, contributing to economic growth on both sides of the Atlantic.

United’s ongoing commitment to the route is celebrated by both company representatives and Brussels Airport executives, emphasising the importance of the enduring partnership. With upgraded aircraft and enhanced services, United continues to provide passengers with a comfortable and convenient travel experience, further solidifying its presence in the Belgian market.