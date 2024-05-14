Zurich Airport records 7% increase in passenger traffic in April 2024

In April 2024, Zurich Airport witnessed a notable surge in passenger traffic, with 2,620,051 passengers passing through, marking a 7% increase compared to the previous year. Despite the ongoing challenges, passenger levels reached 96% of those seen in April 2019.

The airport efficiently managed the increased passenger volume during the Easter weekend and continued to operate smoothly throughout the spring holidays, a traditionally busy period. Of the total passengers, 1,861,331 were local travellers, while transfer passengers accounted for 29% of the total.

Air traffic movements also saw a 7% year-on-year increase, totalling 21,967 take-offs or landings. However, compared to 2019 levels, movements were at 94%. The average passenger per movement decreased slightly to 134, while the average seat load factor remained strong at 80%.

Additionally, Zurich Airport handled 34,740 tonnes of freight in April, reflecting a 10% increase compared to the previous year. However, freight volume was 7% lower than in April 2019.