[Video] United Airlines Boeing 767 on the loose at Santiago de Chile airport

This United Airlines Boeing 767 (registration unknown) taxied all alone at Santiago de Chile Airport, Chile. The presence of the tow bar suggests that the aircraft was involved in a ground movement or that it just had been moved.
Further information on circumstances and timing are currently unknown to the editorial team of aviation24.be
They arrive from Houston at 08:35 and leave at 21:30hrs every day.
They use the time to do a ‘deep clean’ as it is cheaper than at Houston
Caught the flight often. Am in SCL now
AA do the same
A lot of airlines do deep cleans in South America.