[Video] United Airlines Boeing 767 on the loose at Santiago de Chile airport

By
Bart Noëth
-
1
708

This United Airlines Boeing 767 (registration unknown) taxied all alone at Santiago de Chile Airport, Chile. The presence of the tow bar suggests that the aircraft was involved in a ground movement or that it just had been moved.

Further information on circumstances and timing are currently unknown to the editorial team of aviation24.be

Following footage appeared on social media:

 

1 COMMENT

  1. They arrive from Houston at 08:35 and leave at 21:30hrs every day.
    They use the time to do a ‘deep clean’ as it is cheaper than at Houston
    Caught the flight often. Am in SCL now
    AA do the same
    A lot of airlines do deep cleans in South America.

