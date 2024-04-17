United Airlines signs for 35 leased Airbus A321neos in place of repeatedly delayed Boeing 737 Max 10s

United Airlines has adjusted its aircraft delivery plans for the year due to various challenges, including delays in receiving key aeroplane models and undergoing a federal safety review.

The Chicago-based carrier now plans to take delivery of 61 new narrow-body planes this year, down from the previous expectation of 101 jets and an original plan of up to 183 aircraft.

As part of the revised plan, United has reached agreements to lease 35 Airbus A321neo aircraft, which will begin flying in 2026 and 2027. Additionally, some Boeing 737 Max 10 orders will be converted to the smaller Max 9 variant.

United expects to receive an average of 100 narrow-body aircraft per year from 2025 through 2027. The grounding of Boeing’s 737 Max 9 aircraft earlier in the year resulted in approximately $200 million in lower revenue and higher costs for United.