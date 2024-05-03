Delta Air Lines unveils Olympic Team USA-inspired aircraft in Toulouse, France

Delta Air Lines has revealed its custom Airbus A350 Team USA aircraft livery in Toulouse, France, marking a significant milestone in its partnership with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

The unveiling ceremony, attended by Delta’s Chairman’s Club honorees, recognised the airline’s commitment to celebrating athletes’ journeys and connecting them with their dreams.

The bespoke livery, designed by Alessandra Rabellino and Delta’s internal brand design team, features red, white, and blue colours with ‘Team USA’ proudly displayed. It incorporates elements from previous Olympic and Paralympic Games liveries while looking ahead to future events.

The event also highlighted Delta’s partnership with 15 Team USA athlete ambassadors for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, demonstrating the airline’s ongoing support for athletes on and off the field.