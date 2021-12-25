TUIfly aircraft gets priority landing at Fuerteventura after passenger becomes unconscious

A tourist who was flying on TUIfly flight X32116 from Dusseldorf, Germany, to Fuerteventura, Canary Islands, Spain, (Boeing 737-800 registered D-ATUF) lost consciousness in the middle of the journey and had to be treated by the medical staff at the Majorero airport on the island as soon as the aircraft touched down.

Air traffic controllers shortened the aircraft’s arrival route, prioritising its landing to expedite medical care for the tourist.

Vuelo procedente de Alemania llegando a #Fuerteventura con urgencia por pasajero con pérdida de consciencia a bordo. Se le recorta la ruta en lo posible y se coordina atención médica en tierra. Deseamos pronta recuperación al pasajero. #Trabajoenequipo pic.twitter.com/sO0w1m3YIN — 😷Controladores Aéreos 🇪🇸 (@controladores) December 24, 2021

Source: Canarias7