United Airlines launches second daily non-stop between New York, Newark and Brussels Airport

United Airlines has expanded its services between Brussels Airport in Belgium and its New York/Newark hub, United States with the launch of a second daily nonstop flight for the summer of 2024. This new service doubles the airline’s flights from once to twice daily during the summer season. The additional flight, operating until October 26, 2024, complements United’s existing daily year-round nonstop service between Brussels and New York/Newark, as well as daily year-round nonstop services to Chicago and Washington D.C.

The new second daily service offers the only afternoon departure from Brussels to the U.S. and the latest departure from the New York metro area to Brussels. With this expansion, United Airlines will provide a total of four daily nonstop services from Belgium to the United States for the summer of 2024, offering more flights from Brussels to North America than any other airline.

Alexander Vanryckeghem, Country Sales Manager Belgium for United Airlines, expressed excitement about the launch, highlighting the increased travel options and enhanced connectivity to 150 destinations across the Americas via United’s U.S. hubs. Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport, welcomed the additional capacity to New York/Newark, emphasizing the flexibility it provides to Belgian travelers.

United Airlines’ leadership among U.S. airlines is reinforced by its extensive transatlantic network, flying nonstop from 38 destinations for the summer of 2024, the most in its history. The airline’s schedule includes new services and increased frequencies to various destinations, demonstrating its commitment to meeting customer demand and offering flexibility in travel plans.