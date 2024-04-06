In another incident, United Airlines plane clips wings with another plane parked at San Francisco Airport

United Airlines Airbus A320 registered N471UA clipped the wing of another United aircraft while attempting to park at San Francisco International Airport on arrival of flight UA2181 from Reno. No injuries occurred, and passengers deplaned normally.

The gate where the incident happened has tight quarters, which poses a potential hazard. Retired pilot Doug Rice suggests issues with training or communication among United’s ground personnel. The FAA will investigate.

This incident is part of a series of recent issues for United, including runway incidents, tyre loss on takeoff, missing engine cover, and hydraulic leaks.

Both planes involved in the clipping incident will be inspected and repaired before returning to service.