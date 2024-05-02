WestJet Group CEO unveils growth strategy in Halifax amidst return of transatlantic connectivity

Alexis von Hoensbroech, CEO of the WestJet Group, shared insights into the airline’s growth strategy and vision for Atlantic Canada during a special event hosted by the Halifax Chamber of Commerce. Marking his first visit to Nova Scotia, von Hoensbroech emphasised the WestJet Group’s commitment to expanding its presence across the region through vital air connectivity.

Acknowledging the hospitality of Atlantic Canada, von Hoensbroech expressed excitement about the implementation of the airline’s growth strategy in the region, highlighting its impact on Halifax’s tourism and business sectors.

Key Achievements and Investments:

Transatlantic Routes: The WestJet Group initiated its inaugural service between Halifax and London Gatwick on April 28, 2024, marking the beginning of three essential transatlantic routes returning to Nova Scotia this summer. These routes aim to facilitate crucial connections to global hubs, boosting tourism and business opportunities. Seat Capacity Increase: Halifax will witness a significant 31% increase in seat capacity provided by the WestJet Group this summer compared to 2023. Weekly Flights: Halifax Stanfield International Airport will experience a substantial increase in total weekly flights operated by the WestJet Group, rising by 43% compared to 2023, with 90 weekly flights during peak summer.

Network Enhancements:

Expanded Leisure Destinations: Responding to demand, the WestJet Group introduced non-stop service between Halifax and three transatlantic destinations: Dublin, Edinburgh, and London (Gatwick) this summer. Additionally, year-round connectivity to Orlando and seasonal service to Cancun will be available. Sunwing Airlines, part of the WestJet Group, will provide direct access from Halifax to various leisure destinations. Connectivity to Western Canada: WestJet ensures Halifax remains connected to Western Canada with year-round connectivity to Calgary, offering access to numerous international destinations, including Seoul and Tokyo. Destination Connectivity: This year, the WestJet Group will offer direct connectivity to 18 unique destinations from Halifax, comprising domestic, transborder, transatlantic, and sun destinations.

Von Hoensbroech concluded by affirming the WestJet Group’s commitment to Halifax and Atlantic Canada, promising to deliver tailored strategies that enhance business and leisure ties through strategic air connectivity.

The WestJet Group’s growth strategy in Halifax represents a significant step towards revitalizing air travel in the region and fostering economic development.