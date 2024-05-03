easyJet announces acquisition of Malta’s SR Technics

easyJet, Europe’s second-largest budget airline, has revealed plans to acquire Malta-based aircraft maintenance company SR Technics.

SR Technics Malta Ltd, a well-known maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) company, has been operating in Malta since 2010, with easyJet being one of its main clients. The Zurich-based company employs 430 professionals specialising in comprehensive heavy base maintenance services for the Airbus A320 family narrow-body fleet.

The acquisition comes as SR Technics recently invested over €42 million in a new cutting-edge facility in ?al-Farru?. easyJet, with a fleet of 336 Airbus A320 family aircraft, has had a longstanding relationship with SR Technics, which was further solidified with a new three-year contract announced last October.

The acquisition is subject to approval from the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA), with interested parties invited to submit objections within a seven-day period.