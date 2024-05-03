Air India launches New Zurich-New Delhi route

Air India is set to connect Switzerland with India with the launch of flights between Zurich and New Delhi starting from June 16, 2024. The airline will operate four weekly flights on modern Boeing 787-8 aircraft with 256 seats.

Flights will depart from Zurich at 20:50 and arrive in New Delhi at 08:05 the next day, with return flights leaving New Delhi at 14:05 and landing in Zurich at 19:15. This marks Air India’s return to Zurich after a hiatus since 1997.

Stefan Tschudin, Chief Operation Officer of Flughafen Zürich AG, expressed excitement about welcoming back Air India and highlighted the significance of India as an important economic centre and growth market. With India being one of Switzerland’s top three trade partners in Asia and a key market for Swiss tourism, the new route will enhance accessibility between the two countries.