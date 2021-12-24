Morocco extends the closure of its air borders until 31 January 2022

Following the information communicated by the Moroccan Civil Aviation Authority, Royal Air Maroc international flights from and to Morocco will be cancelled in both directions from 1 January 2022 at 00:00 till 31 January 2022 at 23:59.

Royal Air Maroc supports its customers during this period by authorising the change and refund of international travel tickets according to the following options for any ticket with an initial travel date from 1 January 2022 to 31 January 2022:

A free change from/to the same destination or another point in the RAM network in the same geographical area (Africa, Europe, Middle East, North America), for a new travel date during the 15 days following the resumption of flights

Or, a change without penalty, with the application of fare difference, from/to the same destination or another point in RAM network in the same geographical area, for a new travel date between the 16th day after the resumption of flights and 31 October 2022;

Or, a refund by a nominative travel voucher, non-transferable, valid for 12 months from its issuance date. The customer will have to contact his initial point of sale to request his voucher, during the validity period of his ticket.

Clarification: It should be noted that scheduled exceptional flights between 24 December and 31 December 2021 will be operated.