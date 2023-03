The loadfactor and profitability on the three-weekly flights between Palma de Mallorca, Spain and New York Newark, United States has convinced United Airlines to return during this Summer 2023 season.

The airline will operate with Boeing 767-300 equipment offering 30 business class, 46 economy plus and 138 regular economy seats.

At the end of May, one week earlier than previous Summer season, United Airlines starts the route, and will be discontinued at the end of September.