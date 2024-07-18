Condor flight to Frankfurt returns twice to Palma de Mallorca due to technical issues

A Condor Boeing 757 registered D-ABOG, operating flight DE1773 from Palma de Mallorca to Frankfurt, experienced significant delays and two aborted takeoff attempts on July 17 due to problems with the landing flaps.

Initially scheduled to depart from Mallorca at 09:15, the flight took off 34 minutes late but had to return to Palma de Mallorca Airport shortly after takeoff.

First Attempt

Takeoff: 09:49

09:49 Return: 10:29

10:29 The plane circled over Cala Ratjada and returned via Can Picafort due to detected technical issues.

Second Attempt

Takeoff: 13:21

13:21 The flight faced the same landing flap issues, prompting a second return to the airport.

Final Solution

A replacement Boeing 757 aircraft registered D-ABOK was dispatched from Düsseldorf and transported the passengers to Frankfurt, landing safely around 22:30, eleven hours after schedule.

A Condor spokesperson confirmed the technical problems and stated that the aircraft underwent a thorough technical check. The replacement plane ensured passengers reached their destination safely.

This incident highlights the challenges airlines face with technical issues, mirroring past events such as two Eurowings planes making safety landings due to bird strikes last year.