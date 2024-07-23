Air India to launch Airbus A350 flights to New York JFK and Newark

Air India has announced that its flagship Airbus A350-900 aircraft will begin operating on the Delhi-New York JFK route from November 1, 2024, and on the Delhi-Newark route from January 2, 2025. This marks a significant enhancement in the passenger experience on these critical routes.

Introducing Premium Economy on Key Routes

Premium Economy Class: For the first time, Air India will offer Premium Economy class on the Delhi-New York JFK and Delhi-Newark routes. This class features 24 wide seats in a 2-4-2 configuration within a dedicated, upscale cabin offering extra legroom and enhanced comfort.

Other Cabins and Latest Signature Experiences

Business Class: The A350 aircraft includes 28 private suites with full-flat beds in a 1-2-1 configuration, each providing direct aisle access, sliding privacy doors, and personal wardrobes.

The A350 aircraft includes 28 private suites with full-flat beds in a 1-2-1 configuration, each providing direct aisle access, sliding privacy doors, and personal wardrobes. Economy Class: There are 264 spacious Economy seats arranged in a 3-4-3 configuration.

There are 264 spacious Economy seats arranged in a 3-4-3 configuration. In-Flight Entertainment: All seats are equipped with the latest-generation Panasonic eX3 IFE system and HD screens, offering over 2,200 hours of global entertainment content.

All seats are equipped with the latest-generation Panasonic eX3 IFE system and HD screens, offering over 2,200 hours of global entertainment content. New Soft Products: The flights will feature new chinaware, tableware, glassware, bedding, and updated amenity kits designed by Ferragamo and TUMI for Business and Premium Economy guests.

Upgraded Cabin Interiors on Other U.S. Routes

Boeing 777-200LR: Air India’s three-class configured Boeing 777-200LR aircraft operate non-stop flights between India and San Francisco, featuring upgraded interiors with 28 Business class suites, 48 Premium Economy seats, and 212 Economy seats.

Air India’s three-class configured Boeing 777-200LR aircraft operate non-stop flights between India and San Francisco, featuring upgraded interiors with 28 Business class suites, 48 Premium Economy seats, and 212 Economy seats. Boeing 777-300ER: These aircraft operate on Mumbai to New York JFK and Newark routes, featuring 8 First class suites, 40 Business class full-flat beds, and 280 Economy seats, along with updated IFE systems.

A350 Flight Schedule to U.S. Routes

Delhi to New York JFK: AI101: Departs 0220 Hrs, Arrives 0735 Hrs (Daily from Nov 1, 2024) AI102: Departs 1230 Hrs, Arrives 1140 Hrs (+1) (Daily)

Delhi to Newark: AI105: Departs 0400 Hrs, Arrives 0910 Hrs (5x weekly from Jan 2, 2025) AI106: Departs 1115 Hrs, Arrives 1130 Hrs (+1) (5x weekly)



Additional Information

Booking: Seats on the Delhi-New York JFK and Delhi-Newark routes are now available for reservation on Air India’s website, mobile app, or via travel agents.

Seats on the Delhi-New York JFK and Delhi-Newark routes are now available for reservation on Air India’s website, mobile app, or via travel agents. Fleet Expansion: Air India has taken delivery of six A350-900 aircraft and will start flying these aircraft to London Heathrow from Delhi starting September 1, 2024. The airline has 34 more A350s on order, including 20 A350-1000s.

Air India has taken delivery of six A350-900 aircraft and will start flying these aircraft to London Heathrow from Delhi starting September 1, 2024. The airline has 34 more A350s on order, including 20 A350-1000s. U.S. Presence: Air India operates 51 weekly flights to the U.S., covering New York JFK, Newark, Washington DC, Chicago, and San Francisco.

CEO’s Statement Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India, stated, “The deployment of the A350 on these key routes is a significant leap forward for our U.S. operations and underscores our commitment to continuous improvement. The new seats, in-flight entertainment systems, and soft products will provide our guests with a world-class flying experience.”

This strategic move is expected to enhance Air India’s position as a leading carrier, offering improved comfort and service on its U.S. routes.