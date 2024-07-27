Technical issues leave hundreds of TUI fly Belgium passengers stranded overnight in Brussels and Malaga

Around 300 passengers faced significant delays and an overnight stay near Brussels Airport due to a technical defect in a TUI fly Netherlands Boeing 787-8 registered PH-TFL scheduled to depart for Cancun on Friday at 13:40 as flight TB351.

Initially informed of an hour’s delay, the departure time was repeatedly pushed back, culminating in a cancellation for the day. Passengers were offered minimal information and compensation, leading to heightened frustrations and altercations at the gate.

Eventually, travellers had to retrieve their luggage and seek accommodation, with some managing to find hotel rooms only after long waits and challenges. The rescheduled departure was set for 13:35 on Saturday, a full 24 hours later. But apparently, the flight didn’t take off yet and the plane supposed to operate it, PH-TFL, departed on another flight, TB161, to another destination, Punta Cana.

Similarly, passengers on another TUI flight (TB1002) from Malaga to Antwerp on Friday experienced delays and rerouting to Brussels Airport due to technical issues. Despite initial confusion and frustration over transportation and accommodations, the flight was rescheduled for Saturday evening and passengers were accommodated in hotels in Benalmadena and Torremolinos.