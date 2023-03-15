Air Canada launches Montreal-Amsterdam Summer 2023 flights

Air Canada today announced the addition of new, non-stop seasonal flights between Montreal and Amsterdam for this summer. Flights will operate five-times weekly with the airline’s state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, and conveniently link to and from Air Canada’s extensive North American network at its Montreal global hub. Seats are available for sale now via aircanada.com, the Air Canada App, Air Canada’s Contact Centres, and through travel agencies.

“We continue to see strong demand for travel to Europe and we are thrilled to increase service and add new, non-stop service between Montreal and Amsterdam for summer 2023, complementing our year-round service between Toronto and the Dutch capital. With up to double daily flights between Canada and Amsterdam this summer from two of our global hubs, customers on both sides of the Atlantic have an abundance of convenient choices to visit and explore each other’s countries and beyond. Customers can start planning ahead and book with confidence. We look forward to welcoming you onboard,” said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada.

Air Canada’s newest route from Montreal further strengthens its position as the leading trans-Atlantic carrier serving the city, offering the most destinations and available seats, as well as providing an additional important economic link between the two cities with the Dreamliner’s cargo capabilities.