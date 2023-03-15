Air traffic controllers strike stuns air traffic in Greece on 16 Thursday, 16 March

As a result of the participation of the Hellenic Air Traffic Controllers Association (EEEKE) in the 24-hour general strike announced by ADEDY on Thursday, March 16, 2023, many airlines are obliged to cancel all scheduled domestic and international flights.

Greek airlines AEGEAN and Olympic Air inform their passengers: “Passengers who hold tickets on affected flights will be notified by receiving relative message from the airline or their respective travel agencies through which they purchased their tickets.”

All affected passengers can change their tickets without any reissue fee and fare difference.

Passengers are kindly advised to check the latest flight details by visiting the official website of AEGEAN www.aegeanair.com & Olympic Air www.olympicair.com or by contacting:

AEGEAN:

801 112 0000 (from Greek landline), 210 6261000 (from abroad or mobile phone)



Olympic Air:

801 801 0101 (from Greek landline), 210 3550500 (from abroad or mobile phone)