United Airlines Boeing 757 loses wheel on takeoff at Los Angeles, lands safely in Denver

A United Airlines Boeing 757-200 registered N14107 lost a wheel during takeoff from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on July 8, 2024. Despite this incident, the plane, carrying 174 passengers and seven crew members, continued its UA1001 flight to Denver and landed safely.

Key points:

The wheel detached during the initial climb and was observed rolling across runways and taxiways.

Other pilots reported the wayward wheel to air traffic control.

The wheel was recovered near the southwest corner of LAX, approximately three-quarters of a mile from where it detached.

The aircraft landed safely on Denver’s runway 34L, and passengers were instructed to brace for landing.

No injuries were reported.

This event follows a similar incident earlier this year when a United Airlines flight lost a wheel during takeoff from San Francisco International Airport. The FAA is conducting a safety review of United Airlines due to multiple incidents, focusing on compliance and safety practices.