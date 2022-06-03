First United Airlines flight from New York Newark lands at Palma de Mallorca

The first flight of the new direct New York-Palma route has landed at Son Sant Joan airport, and its more than 200 passengers have been welcomed by a hundred authorities, workers, security agents and journalists.

The first regular flight in history between the United States and the Balearic Islands was welcomed at the Mallorcan airport of Son Sant Joan by a hundred authorities, airport workers, security agents and journalists who were waiting on the runway. Flight UA236, which left New York Newark airport one and a half hours late, arrived in Palma only half an hour late.

The United Airlines Boeing 767-300ER registered N642UA, loaded to the brim, has been received with a huge display of island, municipal, airport operator Aena and media representatives to celebrate its arrival as an event that has been defined in speeches as “happy”, “historic”, “exciting” and “important”.

Somewhat stunned, the passengers who were getting off the plane received a cloth bag of llengües, a typical print of Mallorca with three centuries of history, containing two little jars of flavoured salt produced by a local salt mine. Along with the dressing, an explanatory card with a welcome greeting: “With compliments!”.

Three buses have taken the passengers from the plane to the terminal where their luggage awaited them.

Source: Diario de Malllorca, Flightradar24