Amsterdam Airport runway 06/24 (Kaagbaan) reopens after completion of major maintenance

The Kaagbaan Runway 06/24 at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport is back in operation following extensive maintenance, concluding a period of hard work and overcoming weather-related challenges. The maintenance included laying new asphalt, upgrading drainage systems and runway lighting, and installing new taxiways. Despite delays caused by rainfall, the project was completed on schedule, ensuring the runway’s safety and functionality for years to come.

Executive Director of Schiphol Infrastructure, Sybren Hahn, acknowledges the efforts of all involved in the project, highlighting the importance of minimizing disruptions to neighbouring communities. The completion of this maintenance period marks the beginning of ongoing works to finalise surrounding projects and prepare for future maintenance endeavours.

Moving forward, Schiphol will focus on regular annual maintenance while incorporating insights gained from the recent project, including communication strategies, community engagement, and operational adjustments.