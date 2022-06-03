Belgian Government approves US Preclearance (USCBP) facility at Brussels Airport

The Belgian Government yesterday approved the preclearance agreement between Belgium and the United States. An agreement that was already signed in 2020, but has now been given the “green light“. Passengers travelling from Brussels Airport to the United States will undertake all US immigration, customs and agriculture inspections at Brussels Airport prior to departure.

Brussels Airport should become the first airport on European mainland outside North America that offers a US Preclearance facility (USCBP). The benefit is that having cleared USCBP, passengers arriving in the US are treated as domestic arrivals, allowing them to avoid immigration queues upon arrival and pick up their bags and go.

In addition, this benefits onward connecting passengers in the US who will have their baggage checked through to their final destination.

Preclearance will not start immediately, Brussels Airport expects an implementation time of one and a half to two years.

Another well-known he US Preclearance (USCBP) facility is located at Terminal 2 in Dublin Airport, Ireland.