Airbus reports Q1 2024 financial results

Airbus SE released its First Quarter (Q1) 2024 financial results, highlighting several key metrics. The company delivered 142 commercial aircraft, with consolidated revenues reaching €12.8 billion.

Despite challenges in the operating environment, including geopolitical tensions and supply chain issues, Airbus reported steady performance. Notably, gross commercial aircraft orders totalled 170, with a backlog of 8,626 aircraft. Airbus continues to invest in production and development, with plans to increase the production rate for the A350 and achieve milestones in aircraft programmes.

The company’s guidance for 2024 remains unchanged, targeting around 800 commercial aircraft deliveries, EBIT Adjusted between €6.5 billion and €7.0 billion, and Free Cash Flow before Customer Financing of around €4.0 billion.