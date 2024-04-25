Belgian Air Navigation Service Provider skeyes unveils digital tower test centre, paving the way for future air traffic control

skeyes introduces the ‘Digital Tower Test Centre’ at its Steenokkerzeel site, marking a significant advancement in Air Traffic Management. This centre serves as a prototype for the digital control centre being established in Namur, Belgium, in collaboration with Walloon airports operator SOWAER.

By 2026, remote management of air traffic at Charleroi and Liège airports from the Namur centre will enhance operational safety for Walloon airports. Digital towers, equipped with high-tech cameras, infrared systems, and sensors, will provide real-time imagery and augmented reality data to air traffic controllers, ensuring reliable and safe aviation.

The project, one of the most advanced globally, pioneers remote ground movement management at medium-sized airports. Additionally, skeyes plans a digital control centre for Flanders, serving Antwerp, Ostend and Kortrijk airports.

The Digital Tower Test Centre enables staff familiarisation with new technologies, controller training, and refinement of operational processes for future control centres.