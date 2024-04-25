Unruly passenger forces emergency landing in Kazakhstan: Korean woman’s tirade delays LOT flight

LOT Polish Airlines flight LO2001 from Budapest, Hungary, to Seoul, South Korea, operated by Boeing 787-9 registered SP-LSB, was compelled to make an emergency landing in Astana, Kazakhstan, on 22 April due to the disruptive behaviour of a South Korean woman.

The passenger’s expletive-laden tirade posed operational challenges, leading to her arrest upon landing at Astana airport. The flight experienced over a five-hour delay as a result of the incident, with the reason for the woman’s outburst remaining unclear.