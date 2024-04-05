Police responds to two unscheduled emergency landings at Palma de Mallorca Airport

Two planes, originating from Morocco and Namibia, made unscheduled stopovers at Son Sant Joan airport in Palma de Mallorca due to technical issues. The National Police and Civil Guard were mobilised to handle the situation and deployed on the runways.

One aircraft, operating an undisclosed Ryanair flight from Morocco to Germany, exceeded its maximum flight hours, while the other, a Discover Airlines Airbus Airbus A330-300 reg. D-AIKB operating flight 4Y133 from Windhoek, Namibia, to Frankfurt, Germany, experienced technical problems.

Despite the interventions, both planes were able to resume their journeys to Germany once the issues were resolved.

The protocol for unscheduled stops was activated, involving various airport services, but ultimately, their intervention was not required. After resolving the incidents, the flights continued as planned to their final destination in Germany.