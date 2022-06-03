Delta Air Lines lands again at Stockholm Arlanda and flies all year round between Stockholm and New York-JFK

The American airline, a SkyTeam member, resumed traffic from Sweden to The Big Apple yesterday

Delta Air Lines takes off again from Stockholm Arlanda Airport, which marks the restart of their daily year-round traffic between the Swedish capital and New York. As the leading airline from Europe to New York-JFK, travellers from Stockholm can take advantage of same-day connections via JFK to more than 40 cities across the United States, making it easier to reunite with friends, family and colleagues.

“We are very happy to welcome Delta Air Lines back to Sweden and Stockholm Arlanda. They have been missing and will once again be an important part of Arlanda’s intercontinental offering. The USA is Sweden’s largest trading partner and Stockholm’s largest aviation market outside Europe. The increased accessibility that Delta’s flight start entails is important for both the hospitality industry, the business community and air freight. There is a pent-up travel need among Swedes and we look forward to welcoming more Americans to Sweden and Stockholm again,” says Charlotte Ljunggren, Chief Commercial Officer at Swedavia.

“As the world’s financial capital, the restart of the non-stop route from Stockholm to New York will make it easier for our countries to do business in markets where US government data was valued at $ 25.5 billion before the pandemic,” said Nicolas Ferri, vice president of Europe. Middle East, Africa and India on the Delta. “We look forward to continuing the success of today’s flights over the summer when Americans seek new experiences in Europe and many Swedes visit the United States for the first time in more than two years.”

According to information from Statista, more than 450,000 Swedes visited the USA in 2019, while the USA is the largest non-European market for tourism in Sweden.

From 2 June, Delta Air Lines flies daily between Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ARN) – New York John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK) all year round with a Boeing 767-300 according to the following schedule:

DL 205 departs from ARN at 12:00, JFK arrives at 14:40

DL 204 departs from JFK at 20:00, ARN arrives at 10:00+1

Customers flying to the US will enjoy more choice in the cabin experience, including the Delta One business class and for the first time Delta Premium Select, the airline’s premium economy cabin, which offers larger seats with more legroom and an adjustable footrest.

All customers will enjoy personal screens with new premium content, including playlists curated by Spotify and “Classes in the Clouds”, a content with a focus on well-being exclusively for Delta customers from Peloton. This in addition to the ability to purchase on-demand Wi-Fi and free mobile messaging. On the ground, eligible customers can enjoy free access to the lounge, including Delta Sky Clubs in the United States. Delta’s services from Stockholm are operated in collaboration with Delta’s partners Air France, KLM and Virgin Atlantic.

Delta pursues its long-term commitment to sustainability through the introduction of new products on board. Delta One customers can also sleep comfortably with durable bedding made from 100% recycled plastic bottles, while meals for international Main Cabin customers are served with new crockery made from biodegradable materials, bamboo cutlery and a premium paper tablet.

3 June 2022 06:00