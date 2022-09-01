Turkish Airlines Airbus A330 suffers tail strike during take-off Istanbul Airport

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
97

On 30 August, a Turkish Airlines Airbus A330-300 (registered TC-JOG) operated flight TK726 between Istanbul, Turkey and Kathmandu, Nepal but was forced to head back to Istanbul airport one hour into the flight. 

The aircraft suffered a tail strike during take-off, a post-flight inspection revealed damage to the rear end of the aircraft:

