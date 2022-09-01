Turkish Airlines Airbus A330 suffers tail strike during take-off Istanbul Airport

On 30 August, a Turkish Airlines Airbus A330-300 (registered TC-JOG) operated flight TK726 between Istanbul, Turkey and Kathmandu, Nepal but was forced to head back to Istanbul airport one hour into the flight.

The aircraft suffered a tail strike during take-off, a post-flight inspection revealed damage to the rear end of the aircraft:

Turkish Airlines Airbus A330-300 (TC-JOG, built 2015) experienced a tailstrike on takeoff runway 35L at Istanbul Airport (LTFM). Flight #TK726 to Kathmandu turned around after about 1 h, entered a hold and made a safe return to runway 35R. Flying time: 4 h 10 min @HavaSosyalMedya pic.twitter.com/67boTefXbg — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) August 31, 2022