Ryanair’s strict paper ticket policy in some countries sparks passenger outrage

By
André Orban
-
0
0
Boarding a Ryanair flight © André Orban

Ryanair, known for its low prices and strict protocols, faces backlash as it enforces a paper ticket policy at select airports, barring passengers from using mobile boarding passes.

The airline’s insistence on printed tickets, particularly in Turkey, Morocco, and Tirana, Albania, has left travellers frustrated. While online check-in remains an option, passengers must adhere to the paper ticket requirement, prompting criticism from customers.

There is no official explanation for this, but it is related to the speed of boarding that is given to the crew to be as little as possible on land. Ryanair workers have a strict order not to let any passenger onboard that does not comply with this.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.