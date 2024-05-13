Keflavik Airport (KEF) reports positive April passenger growth and summer forecast

KEF Airport has kicked off the summer season with promising results, welcoming a total of 556,047 guests in April, marking a 2% increase compared to the previous year. With 21 airlines operating flights to 65 destinations, popular routes included London, Copenhagen, New York, Paris, and Amsterdam.

The busiest day was recorded on April 1st, with 25,020 guests passing through the airport. While Icelandic departures experienced a slight decline of 19.8% compared to April last year, foreign departures also dipped by 3.5%. However, overall foreign departures from January to April showed a 5.7% increase.

US citizens constituted the largest portion of departures in April, followed by British, Polish, French, and German citizens. Looking ahead, KEF Airport anticipates a further increase in guest numbers during the summer months, estimating a 7.2% year-on-year growth from April to October, amounting to 391 thousand additional guests.