SAS and Turkish Airlines terminate codeshare deal

SAS and Turkish Airlines have decided to terminate their codeshare cooperation, effective from September 1. This means that flights previously available for booking with SAS route numbers operated by Turkish Airlines (and vice versa) will no longer be offered.

The decision aims to minimise passenger disruptions amid potential future alliance changes. SAS, a founding member of the Star Alliance, recently announced plans to withdraw and join Sky Team, the same alliance as its new owner, Air France-KLM.

Passengers with bookings on Turkish Airlines flights using SAS route numbers after September 1 will be rebooked onto the same flights but with Turkish route numbers.