Pilot strike forces Lufthansa to cancel 800 flights on Friday, 2 September

The strike announced by Vereinigung Cockpit (VC), representing the Lufthansa pilots, on Friday 2 september will affect around 130,000 passengers and will have a massive effect on the airline’s operations. After negotiations between both parties failed last week, Lufthansa now has to cancel 800 flights from Frankfurt and Munich hubs.

“Lufthansa is in the middle of the main return travel period at the end of the school holidays in Germany and other European countries, and we are now faced with this strike,” the airline wrote in a statement, adding that the strike may still lead to other flight cancellations or delays throughout the weekend.

Eurowings and Eurowings Discover are not affected by the strike call and are scheduled to operate as planned. Passengers affected by cancellations will be informed immediately today and rebooked on alternative flights if possible.