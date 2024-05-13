Noordzee Flying Club embraces uniformity and modernisation with full transition to Robin aircraft

The Noordzee Vliegclub (Flying Club) has achieved a significant milestone in its pursuit of uniformity and modernisation by replacing its entire fleet with Robin aircraft. “Having three identical aircraft only brings benefits for our club and our members.“

Until recently, the Noordzee Flying Club’s fleet comprised one Robin aircraft (the OO-NZV), two Sonaca’s, and one Cessna. Now, the Sonaca’s and Cessna are being replaced by two additional Robin aircraft. The OO-SKU was delivered to the Flying Club in early April, while the OO-SKV was added to the fleet on May 7. With this, the flying club completes its fleet renewal process and now boasts three uniform aircraft.

“This strategic decision brings numerous advantages for both the Noordzee Flying Club and its members,” states the Flying Club. “Firstly, it will facilitate the training of new pilots, as they can benefit from the consistency and uniformity of the fleet. Additionally, experienced pilots within the club will have more flexibility in planning their flights. The transition to uniform aircraft also enhances overall safety, which remains a key priority for the club.”

With the revamped fleet, the Noordzee Flying Club will also offer sightseeing flights, providing a unique opportunity to fly over the region. Furthermore, the club will host an information day on Saturday, June 15, for individuals interested in pursuing training to become a private pilot.