Air Sénégal Airbus A319 gets damaged during push-back at Barcelona Airport

On 30 August, an Air Senegal Airbus A319 (registered 6V-AMB) was supposed to operate flight HC424 between Barcelona, Spain and Senegal, Dakar. During push-back at the Spanish airport, however, the aircraft got damaged.

The aircraft’s left wingtip struck a catering truck during the procedure.

At moment of writing, the aircraft is still grounded in Barcelona.

Following images appeared on social media:

Air Senegal Airbus A319 (6V-AMB, built 2007) received minor damage when its left wingtip struck a catering truck during pushback from gate 129 at Barcelona-Intl Airport (LEBL), Spain. pic.twitter.com/m2lXmGinLv — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) August 30, 2022