FedEx Boeing 767 freighter landed at Istanbul without nose gear

A FedEx cargo Boeing 767-300F registered N110FE experienced a harrowing emergency landing at Istanbul Airport due to a malfunctioning front landing gear. The incident occurred during flight FX6238 from Paris’s Charles de Gaulle Airport on 8 May.

Pilots discovered the malfunction and requested an emergency landing, which was carried out with the assistance of IST’s Airport Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) teams. Despite two apparent missed approaches and a low pass over the control tower to visually confirm the issue, the plane safely landed on Runway 16R, which was subsequently closed for flights.

Efforts to tow the aircraft off the runway were immediately carried out. Social media videos and photos captured the plane using its back landing gear and touching its nose to the runway upon landing.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gul assured that the airport’s comprehensive facilities mitigate the impact of runway disruptions on flight operations. The incident resulted in the temporary closure of only runway 16R, with other runways operating normally. The cabin crew evacuated the plane without injuries, thanks to the swift response of ARFF teams.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, amid recent controversies surrounding Boeing’s quality-control issues.

Pistte 370 metre sürüklendi, ekipler 15 saniyede müdahale etti. ?stanbul Havaliman?'daki kazadan yeni görüntüler… pic.twitter.com/KeTgKojAPd — TRT HABER (@trthaber) May 8, 2024