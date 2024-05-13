Aena airports in Spain report record-breaking April traffic figures

Aena announced that its airports in Spain achieved unprecedented passenger numbers, aircraft movements, and cargo volume in April 2024. Despite the Easter holidays being in March this year, in contrast to April 2023, the upward trajectory in air traffic remained strong. A total of 25.6 million passengers were served in April, reflecting a 7.8% increase from the previous year. Moreover, aircraft movements surged by 8.3%, totalling 221,183, while cargo transportation reached a record-breaking 101,110 tonnes, marking an 18.5% rise.

Commercial passengers numbered 25.6 million, with 17.5 million on international flights (up 9.2%) and 8.1 million on domestic flights (up 4.9%) compared to April 2023. Notably, Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport led in passenger traffic with 5.4 million passengers, followed by Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport with 4.6 million passengers.

Operations-wise, Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport recorded the most movements with 34,720 flights, followed by Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport with 29,812 flights. Cargo traffic also witnessed significant growth, with Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport leading in cargo volume.

In addition to Aena’s overall network, several airports set individual records for passenger numbers, operations, and cargo traffic in April 2024. These remarkable figures underscored the resilience and vitality of Spain’s aviation sector.