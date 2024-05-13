[Pics] Flying for Unity: Lufthansa Group unites four airlines to champion European identity ahead of the elections

In a striking display of European solidarity, four Airbus A320 aircraft from different Lufthansa Group airlines gathered at Brussels Airport on May 13th. Their mission? To celebrate the spirit of European unity and encourage participation in the upcoming European elections.

Emblazoned with the rallying cry “Yes to Europe” on their fuselages, these planes, representing Lufthansa, Eurowings, Brussels Airlines, and Austrian Airlines, symbolically traversed the continent under their distinctive colours.

Against the backdrop of this symbolic gathering, a ceremony was held in Brussels, attended by key figures including Brussels Airlines CEO Dorothea von Boxberg, Lufthansa Group CEO Carsten Spohr, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola. They emphasised the crucial importance of voter participation in the European elections, highlighting its role in fortifying Europe against global competition, particularly in sectors like aviation.

Carsten Spohr said: “Soon millions of citizens will have the opportunity to shape the future of the European Union. Now more than ever, it is up to all of us to use our votes in the European elections to stand up for democracy and a united and free continent. This is the prerequisite for a strong location and a strong economy.”

As the speeches concluded, guests had the opportunity to explore the aircraft, accompanied by their respective crews, further underscoring the collaborative spirit driving this initiative.

Hereunder a few pictures of the event (© André Orban)