TUI fly Belgium extends its operations between Belgium and Morocco until 10 October

Since August 27, TUI fly has been operating flights between Belgium and Morocco, thus allowing, among other things, citizens of the two countries to reach their permanent place of residence and reunite with their relatives. In view of the success of these special flights and having once again obtained the agreement of the Moroccan government, TUI fly is extending these operations (initially scheduled until 10 September) until 10 October 2020.

In August, the airline TUI fly received authorisation from the Moroccan government to operate flights between Belgium and Morocco. In order to meet demand, TUI fly is extending its operations until 10 October and will then assess the possibility of extending these special flights between the two countries.

Flights will therefore connect Brussels South Charleroi airport to the airports of Casablanca, Tangier, Oujda and Nador.

These special flights will allow Moroccan citizens currently in Europe to return to their country of residence and reunite with their loved ones. Conversely, Moroccans with a permanent residence in Europe will also be able to return to Belgium by the return flight.

To be able to travel to/from Morocco, passengers must prove that they have an essential reason for travel and submit to the entry conditions of the countries of destination, as presented on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (www.diplomatie.belgium.be).

All TUI fly flights are operated in accordance with current health measures put in place by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

Useful information:

Charleroi-Oujda: flights operated on Saturdays between 19 September and 10 October

Charleroi-Casablanca: flights operated on Sundays between 20 September and 4 October

Charleroi-Tangier: flights operated on Mondays between 21 September and 5 October

Charleroi-Nador: flights operated on Thursdays between 24 September and 8 October

More information and all travel conditions on www.tuifly.be or in the TUI shops.

16 September 2020