European air passenger recovery trends: passenger volumes almost back to pre-pandemic in March 2024 report

European airports experienced a robust recovery in passenger volumes in March 2024, with a notable increase of 10.2% compared to the same period last year. International travel was the primary driver of this growth, outpacing domestic travel by 6.1%. The report indicates that passenger traffic is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels, standing just 1.5% below March 2019 figures.

ACI EUROPE’s Director General, Olivier Jankovec, attributed this growth to strong demand for air travel, buoyed by improving economic conditions and the earlier timing of the Catholic Easter holidays. As a result, the organisation has revised its forecast for 2024, now projecting a 3.2% increase in passenger volumes compared to pre-pandemic levels.

However, the report highlights significant disparities in performance across national markets and individual airports. While airports in the EU+ market led the growth, others in Europe experienced varying degrees of recovery. The performance variations extend to airport categories, with major airports showing a more modest recovery compared to medium-sized and low-cost bases.

Despite these variations, freight traffic across European airports also saw positive growth, increasing by 7.6% compared to last year. However, it remains below pre-pandemic levels by 5%. Aircraft movements also increased by 6.2% but are still 8% below March 2019 figures.

Overall, the report provides insights into the ongoing recovery trajectory of European air travel, emphasising both the progress made and the challenges that persist across different segments of the aviation industry.