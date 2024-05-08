KlasJet expands fleet with new Boeing 737-800 aircraft

KlasJet, a prominent charter company and part of the Avia Solutions Group family, announces the addition of another Boeing 737-800 aircraft to its fleet, bringing the total number of jets available for ACMI operations to 7.

The newly acquired aircraft, registered as LY-SLX and configured with 186 seats, will commence operations in mid-May. CEO Justinas Bulka highlights the expansion as a means to better serve customers during a busy summer season, aiming for a 50-strong fleet within the next 5 years.

KlasJet operates in two business lines – VIP full charter flights and ACMI services – with plans to expand its fleet to 50 aircraft in the coming years, focusing on ACMI operations. As part of the Avia Solutions Group, KlasJet contributes to the group’s status as the world’s largest ACMI provider, operating a fleet of 212 aircraft and offering a range of aviation services.