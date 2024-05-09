Continued growth in April at Copenhagen Airport

In April, Copenhagen Airport saw a significant increase in passenger numbers, with over 2.4 million travellers passing through. This marks more than a 10 percent rise compared to the same month last year and the third consecutive month of double-digit growth. The surge includes a 28 percent increase in transfer passengers, solidifying the airport’s position as Northern Europe’s largest traffic hub.

The spring season, coupled with holidays and vacations, has sustained travel enthusiasm. The absence of the busy Easter traffic, which mainly occurred in March this year, highlights the appeal of Copenhagen as a travel destination. Peter Krogsgaard, the airport’s commercial director, attributes the robust growth to people utilizing spring breaks for holidays or extended weekends across Europe.

Denmark and Sweden contribute to over half of all passengers at Copenhagen Airport, with the remainder mainly from other European countries and North America, a segment showing upward momentum.

Tourism to Copenhagen and Denmark is thriving, with the city gaining popularity for its attractions, culinary scene, and reputation for safety. This influx of visitors significantly impacts the tourism sector, including hotels and restaurants, contributing to the overall economy.

April marks the third consecutive month of double-digit growth in passenger numbers compared to the same period last year, with a 10 percent increase in total passengers over the first four months of the year.

Popular destinations to and from Copenhagen include London, Stockholm, Oslo, New York, Doha, and Bangkok, with rising numbers of transfer passengers choosing Copenhagen Airport as a transit point, especially for transatlantic flights. The airport witnessed a 28 percent increase in transfer passengers in April alone, and SAS remains the leading carrier for transfer passengers.

The airport expects the number of transfer passengers to reach 5.5 million in 2024, up from 4.8 million in the previous year, driven primarily by growth in North American routes. The expansion of routes to the United States and Canada has strengthened Copenhagen Airport’s position as a key gateway to North America, attracting travellers from Scandinavia and beyond.