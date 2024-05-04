TUI Belgium expects great last-minute offers for Turkey

TUI Belgium anticipates significant last-minute deals for Turkey due to competitive promotions aimed at attracting extra holidaymakers, despite high inflation.

Travellers increasingly prioritise quality hotels with high satisfaction scores and good locations for their vacations. While smaller, green destinations like the Azores and Madeira are highly popular and unlikely to offer last-minute deals, Turkey stands out with discounts of up to 40% from hoteliers.

Destinations with mild inflation such as Tunisia, Egypt, Albania, Cape Verde, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic are particularly successful. July is a prime holiday month for Belgians, with price differences depending on the week of departure.

Despite inflation, Belgians prioritise quality experiences and are less inclined to choose cheaper, lower-rated hotels. TUI expects busy booking months in May and June, emphasising the appeal of guaranteed sunny holidays in southern destinations.