TUI fly Belgium will operate flights between Belgium and Morocco until 10 September

Between 27 August and 10 September, TUI fly Belgium will operate flights between Belgium and Morocco, thus allowing, among other things, citizens of the two countries to reach their place of permanent residence.

The airline has received authorisation from the Moroccan government to operate flights between Brussels South Charleroi and Casablanca, Oujda and Al Hoceima. These flights will take place between August 27 and September 10.

These special flights will allow Moroccan citizens currently in Europe to return to their country of origin. Conversely, Moroccans with a permanent residence in Europe will also be able to return to Belgium by the return flight.

To be able to travel to/from Morocco, passengers must prove their dual nationality and comply with the entry conditions of the destination countries, as presented on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (www.diplomatie.belgium.be).

All TUI fly flights are operated in accordance with current health measures put in place by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

Useful information:

Charleroi – Al Hoceima: flights operated on Thursdays between August 27 and September 10.

Charleroi – Oujda: flights operated on Saturdays August 29 and September 5.

Charleroi – Casablanca: flights operated on Sundays August 30 and September 6.

More information and all travel conditions on www.tuifly.be or in the TUI shops.

19 August 2020