TUI Belgium and TUI fly Belgium announced the cancellation of all trips and flights until 18 June, postponing by 11 more days the restarting date, spokesperson Sarah Saucin confirmed to Aviation24.be.

On 27 April, TUI Belgium had already postponed the restart of operations by three weeks until 7 June.

All travellers impacted by the cancellations will receive a voucher offer of value equal to the amount already paid.