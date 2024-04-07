TUI will send off package tour customers from some countries with Ryanair

TUI, a travel group, has partnered with Ryanair to offer transport to resorts from countries where TUI operates, including Denmark. This move comes as many travellers have realised the benefits of package holidays during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

While package tours traditionally used charter flights, TUI has seen growth in package tours with scheduled flights due to increased flexibility. With scheduled flights, travellers have more control over the duration of their holiday, as they’re not limited to one- or two-week stays.

TUI assures customers that scheduled departures offer access to the same amenities as charter flights, including hotels, transport, and excursions. The availability of Ryanair flights for Danish customers is yet to be announced.