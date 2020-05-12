Finnair introduces new measures on board and at the airport to protect the health of its customers

Air travel will gradually start to recover as travel restrictions are lifted. To make flying as safe as possible, Finnair is preparing for gradually growing passenger numbers with several new measures.

“Now that air travel gradually begins to recover and passenger numbers start to grow, we want everyone to be able to fly with confidence”, says Piia Karhu, SVP, Customer Experience at Finnair. “With these additional measures, we are supporting the health of our customers and employees at the airport and onboard.”

Finnair has already earlier this spring implemented several changes to protect the health of customers and employees. The service process and in-flight service have been amended, customers are seated as far away from each other on board as possible, there are plastic shields at service points and aircraft cleaning has been further intensified. Customer service personnel follow a no-touch policy with customers’ travel documents and baggage.

The most visible change to customers now is the requirement to wear a mask for the entire duration of the flight. This measure is in effect from May 18 to at least until the end of August.

“Customers will board the flight with their own mask and wear it throughout the flight,” Piia Karhu tells. “Also, Finnair’s customer-facing staff at the airport, as well as the cabin crew, will wear surgical masks. We decided to introduce this measure because the usage of masks is becoming more widespread and they protect passengers from possible droplet infections. When everyone wears a mask, we’re able to protect each other.”

“We recommend that customers acquire a mask that fits them already before their flight, pack as little as possible and check in online or with a mobile app – all of these reduce waiting times and contacts at the airport”, Piia Karhu continues. “I’m confident everyone also understands that they won’t be able to board a flight if there is the slightest suspicion of a Covid-19 infection or if they have respiratory symptoms.”

In addition, Finnair will implement several changes in its processes. We have taken into account the regulations and instructions by authorities as well as general developments in the industry. They will take effect latest on May 18:

Customers are asked to maintain a minimum social distance of 1 meter at the airport

All Finnair customer-facing staff at the airport will wear a mask

Onboard, customers are seated apart from each other whenever possible; seating arrangements are reviewed by our staff at the gate before boarding

Customers will board the aircraft starting from those seated at the rear of the cabin

In bus transportation, max 50% of the capacity of the bus is used

Finnair cabin crew will wear surgical masks during the flight

All customers are required to wear a mask from boarding to leaving the aircraft. Customers are asked to bring their own masks that cover both nose and mouth. Children under the age of 7 are not required to wear a mask. Other exemptions from the mask rule are subject to prior clearance from Finnair Medical desk.

Aircraft cleaning has further been intensified, with a special focus on high-touch areas

Sanitising wipes are available for customers onboard.

An adjusted in-flight service concept will help to decrease contact between customers and cabin crew.

Customers are asked to travel light to minimise the amount of hand-baggage in the cabin and avoid unnecessary movement in the cabin.

Disembarkation will happen from front to rear by groups.

Finnair will review these measures on a regular basis and update them as needed. Finavia, the Finnish airport operator, has also introduced new measures at Finnish airports. Customer-facing employees at the airports will wear surgical masks, floor stickers mark social distancing rules at airports, customer service points are equipped with plastic shields and hand sanitiser is available in various locations.

According to medical experts, an aircraft is not a particularly risky environment to get an infection due to the highly efficient air conditioning and filters that keep the air very clean.

As you’re planning your travel, it’s a good idea to find out about possible restrictions and guidance at your destination. Many countries require people to wear a mask at airports or public transport, so travellers should make sure they have enough masks for the entire duration of the trip. It’s also important to take care of hand hygiene, so packing your own sanitiser and disinfecting wipes makes good sense.