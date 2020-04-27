TUI Belgium extends cancellations by three more weeks until 7 June

TUI Belgium and TUI fly Belgium announced the cancellation of all trips and flights until 7 June, postponing by 3 more weeks the restarting date, the companies said on their respective website.

The leisure company and the airline said that the decision is based on “the decisions made by the Belgian National Security Council of Friday 24 April (2020)” prohibiting all non-essential trips abroad until 8 June.

TUI Belgium had already postponed the restart of operations by a week less than a week ago, until 17 May.

All travellers impacted by the cancellations will receive a voucher offer of value equal to the amount already paid.